iHeartRadio

Pedestrian killed on Portage Avenue Friday night

image.png

A Friday night crash on Portage Avenue has killed a woman.

According to Winnipeg Police Service, a 50-year-old pedestrian was hit in the 1700 block of Portage Avenue.

Police said she was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

All lanes of traffic were blocked on eastbound Portage Avenue near Berry Street into Saturday morning. They have since reopened.

12