Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning.

Police say a 30-year-old man got off a bus near Marine Drive and Patterson Avenue sometime between 6 and 7 a.m. While trying to cross Marine Drive, he was hit by driver and lost consciousness.

About half an hour later, the man regained consciousness in a ditch on the side of the road. He was able to call for help and he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Without going to details of his injuries, it's going to be a long and painful recovery," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver in an appeal for witnesses.

"I would suggest if you're the person responsible for this hit-and-run that you come forward now."

Anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam video from the area is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.