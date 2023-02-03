Pedestrian pronounced dead on scene after being struck by vehicle in Maple Ridge: RCMP
A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
Mounties say he was struck while attempting to cross Lougheed Highway near 216 Street around 8:15 p.m. on Feb 2.
“BC Emergency Health Services attempted life-saving measures on the man, however the man was pronounced deceased on scene,” reads a statement issued by Ridge Meadows RCMP on Friday.
The fatal collision shut down Lougheed Highway for roughly four hours, according to police, who say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained on scene.
“Speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor on part of the driver as a cause of the collision,” reads the release, which specifies the victim was wearing dark clothing.
Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision, as well as any dashcam video from the scene around the time of the tragedy.
Anyone with information can contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
