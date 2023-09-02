iHeartRadio

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke


A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Long Branch neighbourhood Saturday night.

The collision happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

