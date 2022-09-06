Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in Scarborough

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

It happened at Midland Avenue and Danforth Road at around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run, Toronto Police said. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

It is not yet clear exactly where the person was when they were struck.

Traffic Services is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.