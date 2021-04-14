Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in Victoria
A pedestrian has been sent to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Victoria on Wednesday morning.
Victoria police say that the crash occurred in the 900-block of View Street. The block remains closed to traffic Wednesday morning as police investigate the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#YYJTraffic is closed in the 900-block of View St while @vicpdtraffic officers investigate an incident involving a pedestrian & vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #yyj— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 14, 2021