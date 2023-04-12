iHeartRadio

Pedestrian seriously hurt during Cambridge crash


A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)

A 67-year-old woman has been seriously injured following a Tuesday evening crash in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Main Street and Franklin Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Main Street. She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information about it to contact them.

