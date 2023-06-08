Pedestrian seriously hurt following collision with vehicle in Sudbury

One person is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision Thursday morning in Sudbury.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email officers responded around 10:35 a.m. to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Larch and Lisgar streets.

“The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Dunn said.

“The intersection of Larch at Lisgar was closed while our traffic management unit is on scene. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.”