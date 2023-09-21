Pedestrian seriously hurt in Timmins in collision with pickup truck

Police in Timmins are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that took place Thursday morning on Riverside Drive between Joseph Street and Royale Street.

“The collision occurred as the driver of a pickup truck was proceeding with the right of way on Riverside Drive when he struck the pedestrian who had elected to cross the roadway,” police said in a news release.

“A 23-year-old female pedestrian sustained serious injury (that) required being transported to hospital by ambulance.”

Witnesses provided immediate help to the victim, police said, providing first aid and speaking with officers about what happened. Police received the call at 11:40 a.m.

“The affected area remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Timmins Police Service traffic section officers complete their assessment of the scene as part of the investigation,” police said.

“Alternate routes will be a necessity for the foreseeable next few hours.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward to help with the investigation.