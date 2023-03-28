iHeartRadio

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Mississauga


(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Unity and Ridgeway drives.

According to police, a pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

12