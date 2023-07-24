Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car, VPD say
Police in Vancouver are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured over the weekend.
A 70-year-old man was struck at 9 a.m. Saturday while crossing West Georgia Street at Cardero Street, according to the Vancouver Police Department. No details were provided about the extent of the victim's injuries, but police say he remains in hospital where he is recovering. The vehicle is described as a dark blue Mini Cooper.
"Investigators from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit have located CCTV video that shows several pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time of the collision,” spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a media release.
“We are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch with investigators as quickly as possible.”
Anyone who has video or information is urged to call (604) 717-3012.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police confirmed.
