Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Langley: RCMP
A woman crossing the street in a residential neighbourhood in Langley was hit by a pickup truck on Monday afternoon, leaving her with serious injuries, according to authorities.
Cpl. Craig van Herk with Langley RCMP told CTV News in an email the call came just after 4:20 p.m. for a pedestrian collision at the intersection of 268 Street and 26A Avenue in Aldergrove.
He said it’s believed a white Dodge pickup truck was travelling south on 268 Street, then the driver turned left onto 26A Avenue, striking the pedestrian—who was walking north on 268 Street and crossing 26A Avenue.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and gave the woman first aid until paramedics arrived, and she was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” Herk said.
He added that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, but weather conditions may have been.
