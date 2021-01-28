A woman is in hospital after being struck by a car on Wednesday evening, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said it was dispatched to McIntosh Street North and Dalgliesh Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a reported pedestrian collision.

After initial investigation, RPS said the woman was struck by a vehicle in the intersection between the two roads.

The woman was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.” Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).