Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road, east of McCowan Road, before 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no word on their condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

