Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road, east of McCowan Road, before 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no word on their condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)
Steeles Ave E & Middlefield Rd
6:22pm
- victim is being transported to hospital with serious injuries
- n/b Middlefield Rd remains closed @ Steeles Ave
- delays in the area#GO1440554
^se

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 22, 2023
12