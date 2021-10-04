Senior seriously injured after being struck by driver in Barrie

A section of Hurst Drive in Barrie is closed for a police investigation after a collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Barrie police say an elderly man was struck and taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for treatment.

They say his injuries are serious.

Police have closed Hurst Drive between Little Avenue and Cox Mill Road.

The reopening time is unknown.

Officers request motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.