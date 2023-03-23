Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in North York.
The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East.
According to Toronto paramedics, an adult male was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.
Southbound Leslie Street is currently closed to Equestrian Court as police investigate.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More to come. This is a developing story.
