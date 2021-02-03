A man was seriously injured after being hit by a police cruiser in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Const. Akhil Mooken said police were on their way to an unrelated call when they came upon a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway after 9:30 p.m.

As police were approaching the scene, a cruiser collided with a pedestrian, Mooken said.

An adult male was taken to hospital, Peel paramedics said, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mooken said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified but has not invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

COLLISION

- Chinguacousy Rd /Williams Pkwy #Brampton

- #PRP responding to unrelated call

- 2 vehicle collision located near intersection

- Cruiser makes contact with a pedestrian

- Adult male to trauma centre

- Road closure s/b along Chinguacousy rd

- R/C 9:41pm

- 21-0042475