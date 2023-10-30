Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel police are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Mississauga Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive at 6 :53 a.m., police said.

The pedestrian, an adult female, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics told CP24 the pedestrian's injuries are serious. In an update, police said she is in non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Police are asking motorists in the area to use alternate routes.

No other information about the collision has been released.

