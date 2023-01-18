Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Halifax; section of Robie Street reopens
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax’s north end Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the area of Saint Albans Street and Robie Street just before 7 a.m.
Police say the driver was turning left on to Robie Street from Saint Albans Street when the pedestrian, who was crossing at Saint Albans, was hit.
Police say the pedestrian is a man in his 70s.
Robie Street was closed in both directions between Almon Street and McCully Street due to the crash for about two hours.
Just after 9 a.m., police said just the intersection of Saint Albans Street and Robie Street remained closed to traffic.
Saint Albans Street reopened to traffic about an hour later.
Police say they continue to investigate the collision.
