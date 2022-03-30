Pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Sarnia, Ont.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries that police are calling, 'potentially life threatening,' following a crash last week.

Officers were called to the collision on Colborne Road north of Guthrie Avenue on March 24 around 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital for treatment. The driver was not hurt.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who had noticed a 6'2 male with long hair in the area just prior to the collision.

Contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 6216 if you have any information.