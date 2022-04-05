Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.

Police say the victim, an adult male, was walking in the intersection of 1 Street and 12 Avenue SW just before 10 a.m. when he was struck by a truck.

"Officers believe the truck drove up onto the sidewalk where it struck the victim and a telephone pole," police said in a statement to CTV News.

The truck was a U-Haul and police say it was legitimately rented.

"However, the identity of the driver remains under investigation," police said.

EMS transported the victim to hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the victim was still in hospital and remained in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene on foot heading eastbound on 11 Ave. S.W.

Police describe him as being between 45 and 50-years-old, approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall and balding with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a green sweater with a white shirt under it.