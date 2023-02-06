Pedestrian seriously injured in Cambridge crash

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted at 6:06 p.m., Waterloo regional police said emergency crews were on scene at Water Street North and Park Hill East in Cambridge for a collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

They say the pedestrian was crossing Water Street when they were struck by a truck exiting a parking lot.

A 58-year-old Cambridge man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

