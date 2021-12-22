Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown Calgary

Roads were closed in downtown Calgary for a short time Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. and an adult female was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Northbound Macleod Trail was closed at 10th Avenue S.E. and eastbound Ninth Avenue was closed at Centre Street S.

The roads were reopened after about two hours.