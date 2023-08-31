Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown hit-and-run: police

A pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Toronto’s downtown core suffered serious injuries early Thursday morning.

It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police said a driver struck a pedestrian in the area and left the scene. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving.

One man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries, police said, are serious but not life-threatening.