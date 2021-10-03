Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Etobicoke, police say
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A pedestrian was seriously injured in north Etobicoke Sunday afternoon after being struck by a driver of a pickup truck who had fled the scene, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Baywood and Mars roads, west of Highway 27, just before 4:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck did not remain at the scene, police say.
They have not released any other description of the vehicle.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out powerResidents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn TownshipEmergency crews were called to a barn fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.