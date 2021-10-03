Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Etobicoke, police say

A pedestrian was seriously injured in north Etobicoke Sunday afternoon after being struck by a driver of a pickup truck who had fled the scene, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Baywood and Mars roads, west of Highway 27, just before 4:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck did not remain at the scene, police say.

They have not released any other description of the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.