Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Thornhill

York Regional Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who fled after striking a pedestrian in Thornhill on Tuesday evening.

Police said the collision occurred near Townsgate Drive and Emerald Lane in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area shortly after 8:30 p.m.

An SUV travelling east struck a female pedestrian crossing the street, Staff Sgt. Stephen Yan told reporters at the scene.

Yan said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where she is undergoing emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for the SUV driver, who did not remain at the scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We do not have the identifying information of the driver,” Yan said. “All we have is that it is a dark-coloured SUV, unconfirmed make and model at this time.”

When asked if the driver was speeding, he said investigators are still gathering information to determine what led to the collision.

“At this time, we are appealing for any witnesses with any dashcam footage or video surveillance footage from their homes to contact our major collision investigation unit,” Yan said.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK- @YRP on scene at Townsgate Dr. & Emerald Ln investigating a fail to remain collision involving a pedestrian. Appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area with dash camera footage that may of captured the collision at approximately 8:30pm. Roads remain closed