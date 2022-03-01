Pedestrian seriously injured in Kitchener collision

A 71-year-old man was taken to hospital Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fischer-Hallman and Westmount Road East.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a Kia was turning left onto Fischer-Hallman Road when the driver "failed to observe" a pedestrian crossing at the crosswalk, and hit him.

Paramedics took the 71-year-old to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old Waterloo man, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.