Pedestrian seriously injured in Ponoka crash: RCMP

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a driver on Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m. RCMP received a call about a crash near Highway 53 and 67 Street in Ponoka.

Officers say they arrived to find a seriously injured pedestrian, who was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police have not released details on the driver or the injured person, who was in stable condition according to their latest information.

Ponoka RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating the crash.