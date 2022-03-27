Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey crash, RCMP say

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on Highway 10 in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and 124 Street. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say in a news release.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between 120 and 124 streets for several hours while collision investigators worked to determine the cause of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash or dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-599-0502.