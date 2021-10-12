Pedestrian seriously injured, transit diverted after Kitchener crash

A crash closed a major road in Kitchener and sent a 42-year-old man to hospital Tuesday night.

Waterloo regional police were called to Victoria Street South and Weichel Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle hit the man as he was walking across the road.

The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener was driving the vehicle, travelling west on Victoria Street.

Victoria Street was shut down for about six hours as police investigated.

The closure also disrupted Grand River Transit service.

Just after 8:30 p.m., GRT tweeted four stops were closed along one of its routes.

Roadblocks and evidence markers were put in place at the scene, and one vehicle could be seen with its windshield smashed.

The road was open on Wednesday morning, and transit service is expected to resume.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.