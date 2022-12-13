Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Barrhaven

A pedestrian was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. near Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive. Paramedics said the pedestrian, a male of unknown age, suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say roads are closed in the surrounding area. They are advising people to find alternate routes.

Officers are currently investigating a collision at Woodroffe Ave and Longfields Dr.

Please avoid the area at this time and find alternate routes.