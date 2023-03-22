Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Chelsea, Que.

A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Chelsea, Que.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 105 near the Chem. Ditchfield intersection in Chelsea at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the driver of a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 105 struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man from Chelsea, Que., died from their injuries, police said Wednesday night.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.