Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Perth County
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after they were struck by a pickup truck in Perth County.
First responders were called to Perth Road 121, west of Elmira in the hamlet of Poole, around 6:39 p.m.
OPP say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
Perth Road 121, between Line 61 and Perth Road 119, was closed as of 10 p.m.
OPP are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersectionTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources sayOntario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.