Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Perth County

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after they were struck by a pickup truck in Perth County.

First responders were called to Perth Road 121, west of Elmira in the hamlet of Poole, around 6:39 p.m.

OPP say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Perth Road 121, between Line 61 and Perth Road 119, was closed as of 10 p.m.

OPP are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).