Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Meaford
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
One person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
OPP said they responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and an SUV on Sykes Street North just before 6 p.m.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Police said Sykes Street North will remain closed from Parker Street to Collingwood Street while crews process the scene.
No further details have been given at this time.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.
-
Housing for displaced flood victims high priority as military wraps B.C. assistanceThe mayor of a British Columbia community devastated by last month's floods says finding winter housing for displaced residents is his top priority with recovery efforts underway.