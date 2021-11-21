Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Ingersoll
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian in Ingersoll.
In a tweet posted at 12:58 p.m., police say Thames Street is closed between Victoria Street and St. Andrew Street.
#OxfordOPP on scene of a fatal train vs pedestrian collision in @TownIngersoll with Thames Street closed between Victoria St and St. Andrew St. Please avoid the area. Updates to be provided when available^pc pic.twitter.com/vAtCNW0oCL— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 21, 2021
Police ask the public to avoid the area.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
