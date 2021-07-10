Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Milton, Ont.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in Milton overnight.

On Saturday, at around 1:30 a.m., Halton police responded to the area of Bronte Street North and Steeles Avenue for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a CP freight train.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a 42-year-old woman from Oakville had been fatally struck by a westbound train, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released.

The collision reconstruction unit attended the scene and took over the investigation.

CP police also attended the scene and helped with the investigation.