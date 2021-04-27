Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in city's east end

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city’s east end this afternoon.

It happened near Main Street and Danforth Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

In a tweet, police said initial reports suggested that a person in a wheelchair was struck by a truck in the area.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

The vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene, police say.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.