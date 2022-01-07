Pedestrian struck and killed in Bells Corners

A woman in her 60s is dead after a driver struck her with a vehicle in Bells Corners early Friday morning.

The collision near the intersection of Moodie Drive and Old Richmond Road happened around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Paramedics said the victim was a woman in her 60s.

Moodie Drive is closed between Tyrell Place and Old Richmond Road for the police investigation.

Road closures are in effect in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police.