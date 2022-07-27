Pedestrian struck and killed in Fenelon Falls

One person died after being struck by a passing vehicle in Fenelon Falls.

Kawartha Lakes OPP is investigating the deadly collision that happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was hit while walking on Colborne Street at Francis Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

Police closed the road from County Road 8 to Francis Street for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

They ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.