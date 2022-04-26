Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga: police
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a driver while crossing a street in an industrial area of Mississauga early on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Mavis Road near Bancroft Drive at 12:04 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
They arrived to find a man suffering from critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where they were later pronounced dead.
Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police say the man was crossing at the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Mavis Road.
The Major Collision Bureau was sent to the crash scene to determine what led to the collision.
The intersection reopened to vehicle traffic just after 5:40 a.m.
UPDATE
-pedestrian has been pronounced dead
-Major Collision Bureau is onscene
