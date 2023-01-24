Pedestrian struck and killed in Tweed, Ont.

A pedestrian has died after the driver of a transport truck struck him on Highway 37 north of Belleville, Ont., according to police.

The crash happened on Highway 37 at Old Troy Road and Lynch Road in Tweed, Ont., at around 2:45 a.m. police said. OPP tweeted just before 3:30 a.m. that Highway 37 was closed due to the crash.

Police said later Tuesday morning that the highway remained closed while they investigated a fatal crash involving a transport truck and a pedestrian. The highway reopened around 11 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Randy Hilton, 37, of Roslin, Ont. Police said he was walking southbound along the shoulder after his car got stuck in a nearby ditch.

Tweed is about 190 kilometres southwest of Ottawa and Roslin is another 15 km south of Tweed.

#Hwy37 remains closed while #CHOPP investigate a fatal collision involving a transport truck and pedestrian. https://t.co/wE7STQgp8R