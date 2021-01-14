A pedestrian was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after a collision at a Burnaby bus loop.

Burnaby RCMP posted on Twitter just after 9:30 p.m. saying a 54-year-old male pedestrian was involved in a collision at about 6 p.m. at 2800 Sperling Ave., which is the address for a bus loop outside the Sperling-Burnaby Lake SkyTrain station.

Police also shared a photo of a bus behind caution tape and an RCMP vehicle parked nearby.

One witness said it appeared a man was trapped under the bus and photos from the scene show fire crews using large airbags to lift a bus up. Images also show paramedics taking a person away on a stretcher.

In their tweet, Mounties said the pedestrian is in stable condition in hospital.

So far, TransLink has not commented on the incident and CTV News Vancouver has reached out to RCMP for more details.

Burnaby Mounties said another pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, was struck at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Walker Avenue near Imperial Street. He is also in stable condition in hospital.