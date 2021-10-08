Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Centretown
A pedestrian has been transported to hospital in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Centretown.
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour streets at 2 p.m. Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the 911 call reported the woman was struck when a vehicle left the roadway and drove up on the sidewalk.
Photos on social media showed a vehicle on the sidewalk, with damage to the building and the window shattered.
Paramedics say a woman in her 50s was assessed on the scene, and transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in serious condition.
Bank Street was closed between James Street and MacLaren Street while police investigate, but reopened just after 3 p.m.This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
-
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitorsThe United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
-
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pendingBritish Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
'There's quite a bit of scope to do this in a time of pandemic' legal expert says of vaccine mandatesLegal and constitutional expert Wayne McKay, a professor emeritus at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law, says in most cases, mandating vaccines can be done and expects it would withstand any legal challenge.
-
Winnipeg fitness centre shut down for breaking health ordersA Winnipeg fitness centre was shut down by the province for allegedly failing to comply with public health orders.
-
Northern hospitals 'overwhelmed' as B.C. doctors warn public to be safeDoctors in northern British Columbia are warning residents to be extra cautious to avoid injury, as hospitals in the area – which has the lowest vaccination rates in the province – are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
-
Principal apologizes after Hamilton, Ont. school makes dress code announcement amid sexual assault investigationThe principal of a Hamilton, Ont. high school has apologized after making an announcement about the female dress code just days after police began investigating sexual assaults related to the school.
-
Court declines to set out sentencing framework for mitigation of anti-Black racismAnti-Black racism must be confronted, mitigated and erased, Ontario's top court said in a decision released Friday, but it declined to set out a framework for taking the systemic issue into account in sentencing Black offenders.
-
Almost half of participants in B.C. COVID-19 self-isolation study broke the rulesA B.C. study looking into self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic has found almost half the participants broke the rules.