Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's Centretown


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by the driver of a truck in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the corner of Bank Street and Lisgar Street at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in critical but stable condition.

No other information has been released.

The investigation continues.

