iHeartRadio

Pedestrian struck by an ambulance in Ottawa's west end

image.png

Ottawa police continue to investigate after an ambulance struck a pedestrian in Ottawa's west end.

Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian and a paramedic vehicle at the intersection of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital, where she remained on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

12