Pedestrian struck by driver in hit and run in South Glengarry, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in South Glengarry.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on Tyotown Road in South Glengarry just after 5 p.m. Friday.
A 20-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the woman was struck by a Dodge Ram white truck that fled the area.
If you have any information about the truck, you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
#SDGOPP is seeking the public's help. Dec 10 after 5pm a 20 yr-old female was struck by a truck on Tyotown rd @SouthGlengarry. 2009-2012 Dodge ram white truck fled the area.The pedestrian was taken to hspt. w serious non-life threatening inj. Did you see something? call OPP ^tc pic.twitter.com/4zomfgVjAu— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 11, 2021
