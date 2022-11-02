Pedestrian struck by driver on Merivale Road dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a driver in Ottawa's west end Wednesday evening has died.

Police say a 70-year-old man crossing Merivale Road near Thames Street was struck by a Toyota Corolla around 6:45 p.m. The impact sent him into a second vehicle, which was a Honda Civic, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage.

This was the second collision involving a pedestrian on Ottawa roads on Wednesday.

The driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Woodroffe Avenue at 5:30 a.m., according to the RCMP.

The 35-year-old man is listed in stable condition in hospital.