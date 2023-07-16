Pedestrian struck by minivan in Scarborough was walking in 'live lane of traffic,' police say

A person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday night after police say they were struck by a minivan in Scarborough while walking in a "live lane of traffic."

A release issued by Toronto police Sunday said the collision happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Hedge End Road.

It was reported that a Dodge Caravan travelling eastbound on Sheppard struck the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to contact them at 416-808-1900. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.

News Release - Personal Injury Collision #33/2023, Sheppard Avenue East at Hedge End Road areahttps://t.co/6S53hpHHmS pic.twitter.com/gMKzXMUGyE