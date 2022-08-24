Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP

OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, police say that at 3:21 a.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Dodge Line, Southwest Oxford in Oxford County for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a passing vehicle.

A driver had exited their vehicle to get some help after running out of gas on the highway when they were hit by a passing vehicle.

Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information and who may have witnessed the collision to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation continues.