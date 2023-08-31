Pedestrian struck by train at Saskatoon intersection

Police and emergency crews were on scene Thursday morning following a collision between a train and pedestrian in downtown Saskatoon.

The incident occured near the intersection of 25th Street and Idylwyld Drive where the incident occured around 6:00 a.m.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.